4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $154,900

This charming, main level living home sits in a quiet neighborhood only minutes outside the city. Sip your morning coffee on the front porch and host cookouts on the side deck. The cozy kitchen leads to the main living space which is big enough to be a combined dining and living area. Incredibly, this home has 3 large bedrooms on the main floor and the 4th bedroom in the oversized loft upstairs. Use it as a bedroom or work-from-home private office! Master bedroom features a half bath and an outside entrance and could be used as an extra income producing rental space! Your new home is waiting for you!

