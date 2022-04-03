 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $162,600

Great investment house or to flip. House has great bones that includes roof, oil furnace, hot water tank, replacement windows, central AC and updated electrical that was all replaced within the last 8 years as per family. Beautiful hard wood floors House will need to be clean out of unwanted items. House is being sold as estate Medicare sale. Cash or conventional loans only house is sold as-is

