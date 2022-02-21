Beautiful Cape Cod in the heart of Madison Heights. Vaulted Ceiling welcomes you in with a stone fireplace. Enjoy the screen back porch and your private wooded back yard. Basement is ready for you to put your finishing touches and add more value to your investment. Your new home is heated by a Heatpump and offers a Gas Heater on the main level and a Wood Stove in the Basement for supplemental heat and keep your elec bill even lower. The fire pit will be one of your favorite places to gather. The Lot next door is also for sale to add to your outdoor space. Make sure to call for your private tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $234,900
