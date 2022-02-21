 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $234,900

4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $234,900

Beautiful Cape Cod in the heart of Madison Heights. Vaulted Ceiling welcomes you in with a stone fireplace. Enjoy the screen back porch and your private wooded back yard. Basement is ready for you to put your finishing touches and add more value to your investment. Your new home is heated by a Heatpump and offers a Gas Heater on the main level and a Wood Stove in the Basement for supplemental heat and keep your elec bill even lower. The fire pit will be one of your favorite places to gather. The Lot next door is also for sale to add to your outdoor space. Make sure to call for your private tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Short supply, high demand hit Lynchburg-area housing market

Short supply, high demand hit Lynchburg-area housing market

Recently, a tri-level home on Grove Road near Wards Ferry Road was listed for $189,000 on a Friday. By Monday morning, the owner had 24 offers in hand. “For Lynchburg, this is absolutely unheard of,” said Karl Miller, of Karl Miller Realty.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert