An amazing property, move in ready with new finishes. Bring your whole family this house has 3 living areas, an extremely nice kitchen, 3 bedrooms on the main level and a massive bedroom in the basement. The basement bedroom is L shaped with 360 sq feet. The basement has an evergreen system to keep the living area absolutely bone dry. The main level is hardwood all the way through with the exception of the family room. In the basement it is vinyl plank flooring, indestructible. It has a 12x8 shed that conveys. There is plenty of shopping and restaurants within a couple miles. Set your appointment now, this will not last.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $249,900
