MOVE IN READY!! You will love all the upgrades that this beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home has to offer! HVAC System upgraded (2021) New paint and carport (2020) and new front porch (2020) Gravel added to the spacious driveway in November 2021. Master bedroom with en suite on the upper level, and 3rd full bathroom on the upper level in the hallway. Spacious eat in kitchen comes with all appliances including a dishwasher. The back deck off of the kitchen is great for entertaining and there is tons of room to enjoy friends and family in the large front yard. Backyard recently seeded and covered with hay November 2021. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS WONDERFUL HOUSE TODAY!! It will not last long!!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $259,900
