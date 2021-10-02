 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $329,900

Immaculate ranch style home in prime location offers lovely covered front porch, rear deck and patio plus room to play in the rear yard! Inside you will love the light and bright great room with gas log fireplace & vaulted ceilings, master suite with full bath, two additional main level bedrooms and bath # 3 plus a large-private laundry room. A full terrace finished with a 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath, huge great room area,(with wet bar rough-in), and an office, work out room or storage room! Lovely finishes and paint colors, new flooring in most of lower level! And so much more in a popular Amherst County neighborhood!

