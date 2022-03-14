 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $355,900

  • Updated
Brick one level luxury living with detached oversized garage. Expansive kitchen with 2 ovens and 2 ceramic cooktops and microwaves. Newly painted cabinets with new hardware and sink. All new lighting and fresh paint throughout the home with oak hardwood flooring in the LR w fireplace, DR, den and 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Separate master wing with gas fireplace, sitting area, tons of built-in storage and closets with updated ensuite bathroom vanities and flooring. New LVP in gorgeous sunroom looking out over 2 acres on desirable Winesap Rd. Unfinished basement for expanding. Home sits back off the road and has mature oaks, azaleas and a private back yard with mountain views. Perfect yard for your family and pets You must see it to believe it!

