Outstanding classic two story brick home in excellent condition with over 4000 finished square feet. Hans Hill is one of Amherst county's premiere neighborhoods featuring pool and tennis courts. This home is located on a cul-de-sac and sits on an almost two acre lot that is beautifully landscaped. Exterior features include a two car garage, spacious screened porch, and firepit. Walk inside to a lovely foyer with guest bedroom and full bathroom to one side and formal living and dining rooms to the other. The kitchen houses many cabinets and solid counters, breakfast area, and leads into the cozy den with fireplace. Bring groceries directly from the garage to the kitchen! The second level shows a large master with ample closets and a newly updated master bath featuring glass shower, independent soaking tub, and his/her sinks. There are two additional large bedrooms and the hall bathroom. On the basement level is the rec room with gas woodstove, half bath, bar, laundry, and storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Monacan Indian Nation recently purchased more than 1,000 acres on Laurel Cliff Road in Monroe for $5.5 million, a move that ties into the …
The courtroom legend is back on the bench on IMDb TV and as tough as ever.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
- Updated
RUSTBURG — Blink and you might lose track of her.
A motorcyclist died Tuesday following a Bedford County crash the previous Thursday, police said.
An Appomattox County Board of Supervisors candidate and his wife were indicted Wednesday on fraud charges related to his campaign.
A Caroline County woman and her former boyfriend who participated in the “inhumane” abuse of her then 7-year-old son in 2019 received prison sentences Wednesday.
- Updated
As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law.
Matthew Holbrook, 39, is vying for the District 2 seat on the school board as a write-in candidate.
A 2003 graduate of E.C. Glass, Jones said the school has “always been home,” and he’d hoped for years to be given the responsibility of leading either the boys or girls basketball programs.