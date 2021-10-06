 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $429,900

Outstanding classic two story brick home in excellent condition with over 4000 finished square feet. Hans Hill is one of Amherst county's premiere neighborhoods featuring pool and tennis courts. This home is located on a cul-de-sac and sits on an almost two acre lot that is beautifully landscaped. Exterior features include a two car garage, spacious screened porch, and firepit. Walk inside to a lovely foyer with guest bedroom and full bathroom to one side and formal living and dining rooms to the other. The kitchen houses many cabinets and solid counters, breakfast area, and leads into the cozy den with fireplace. Bring groceries directly from the garage to the kitchen! The second level shows a large master with ample closets and a newly updated master bath featuring glass shower, independent soaking tub, and his/her sinks. There are two additional large bedrooms and the hall bathroom. On the basement level is the rec room with gas woodstove, half bath, bar, laundry, and storage.

