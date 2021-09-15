Gorgeous Custom home sitting on 5 acres of land. Located on the bold Harris Creek with lots of privacy. Beautifully built with over 4,000 square feet and an open floor concept, home features 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Main level greets you with a nice foyer area and opens up into the family room with high ceilings, wood burning rock fireplace and built in bookshelf. Large kitchen with plenty of maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an eat in breakfast area overlooks the family room area. Dining area right off the kitchen, main level laundry room with sink, 2 master suites also on the main level. Master bath features whirlpool tub, shower, 2 sinks and his/her closets. Both bedrooms have access to the large deck. Downstairs features 2 more bedrooms with a jack/jill style bathroom, huge rec room, & 3 additional unfinished rooms for extra storage or future expansion. Oversized 2 car garage, circular driveway, short walk to the creek, this home is beautiful with tons of upgrades.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $460,000
