Gorgeous Custom home sitting on 5 acres of land. Located on the bold Harris Creek with lots of privacy. Beautifully built with over 4,000 square feet and an open floor concept, home features 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Main level greets you with a nice foyer area and opens up into the family room with high ceilings, wood burning rock fireplace and built in bookshelf. Large kitchen with plenty of maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an eat in breakfast area overlooks the family room area. Dining area right off the kitchen, main level laundry room with sink, 2 master suites also on the main level. Master bath features whirlpool tub, shower, 2 sinks and his/her closets. Both bedrooms have access to the large deck. Downstairs features 2 more bedrooms with a jack/jill style bathroom, huge rec room, & 3 additional unfinished rooms for extra storage or future expansion. Oversized 2 car garage, circular driveway, short walk to the creek, this home is beautiful with tons of upgrades.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
Sunday’s homicide on Park Avenue marked the eighth in Lynchburg so far this year, a figure that police say is edging close to making 2021 one of the deadliest years in recent memory.
As COVID-19 transmission begins to pick up, Lynchburg General Hospital is again starting to see the number of infected patients in the double …
A lawsuit Liberty University has filed against former president Jerry Falwell Jr. has survived its first round of legal challenges.
- Updated
Police: Man arrested in Lynchburg homicide
The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for suspects after a shooting at Sandusky Park Saturday night.
Prominent members of the community, former players, and a host of others teed it up for 18 holes with one goal in mind: Supporting the Appomattox football coach in his recovery from multiple myeloma.
I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…
"There have been so many great players, coaches and teams to come out of this town," Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson said. "We really wanted to start honoring them because we felt like something was missing."
A man accused of murdering his friend and roommate last week by beating him repeatedly in the head was denied bond Wednesday.