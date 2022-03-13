4 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $1,800,000

Take it all in! As you enter through the iron gates,a world of tranquility lies ahead on the lush green pastures where the horses of Windy Hills Farm call home. Breathtaking panoramic mountain views surround this expansive fenced equestrian estate.4Br 2.5 Ba farmhouse complete with hardwood flooring,gas log fireplace,high ceilings,recessed lighting, skylights,built-in cabinets,gourmet kitchen with SS appliances,gas range,built-in hutch, walk-in pantry.Home office gives one the perfect view making work from home a treat! Take a break and sit in the garden room while the abundant sunshine envelopes you! Estate offers a 3 story 40-stall barn complete with washing station, tack room, feed room and BEAUTIFUL loft,Show Barn complete with an 18stall barn, Banquet Hall with 2 tack rooms,fly-spray system, and of course the show stopping indoor riding arena.Additional 20+ stall barn with staff quarters onsite,10 paddocks,spring-fed pond,2br2bath bunk house,4bay Det Garage for equipment storage.