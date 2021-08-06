4 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $595,900

Majestic Mountain Views from this beautiful 4 bedroom, 5 bath log home tucked away on 84 wooded acres in Gun Mountain Subdivision in the Pedlar Mills area of Amherst Co. The cabin contains 2700 sq. ft. of finished living space, a full heated basement with large full bath, woodstove and workshop. The Main floor has a large Master Suite with walk-in closet and full bath. The Living/dining area features a stone fireplace for those cozy winter evenings, a large eat-in area looking into the majestic mountain views and sunsets. The covered front porch is a favorite place in which to enjoy your morning coffee and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. The rear deck provides breathtaking majestic panoramic views. There are trails throughout the property that are perfect for hiking, ATV riding, or horseback riding or enjoying Horsley Creek. It is located in a prime outdoor recreation area that can be enjoyed by you and your family for years to come. There is a stackable laundry on main floor.