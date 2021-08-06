Majestic Mountain Views from this beautiful 4 bedroom, 5 bath log home tucked away on 84 wooded acres in Gun Mountain Subdivision in the Pedlar Mills area of Amherst Co. The cabin contains 2700 sq. ft. of finished living space, a full heated basement with large full bath, woodstove and workshop. The Main floor has a large Master Suite with walk-in closet and full bath. The Living/dining area features a stone fireplace for those cozy winter evenings, a large eat-in area looking into the majestic mountain views and sunsets. The covered front porch is a favorite place in which to enjoy your morning coffee and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. The rear deck provides breathtaking majestic panoramic views. There are trails throughout the property that are perfect for hiking, ATV riding, or horseback riding or enjoying Horsley Creek. It is located in a prime outdoor recreation area that can be enjoyed by you and your family for years to come. There is a stackable laundry on main floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $595,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday’s homicide on Park Avenue marked the eighth in Lynchburg so far this year, a figure that police say is edging close to making 2021 one of the deadliest years in recent memory.
The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
As COVID-19 transmission begins to pick up, Lynchburg General Hospital is again starting to see the number of infected patients in the double …
- Updated
Police: Man arrested in Lynchburg homicide
The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for suspects after a shooting at Sandusky Park Saturday night.
A lawsuit Liberty University has filed against former president Jerry Falwell Jr. has survived its first round of legal challenges.
Prominent members of the community, former players, and a host of others teed it up for 18 holes with one goal in mind: Supporting the Appomattox football coach in his recovery from multiple myeloma.
Lynchburg City Schools will begin the 2021-22 school year next week requiring masks be worn inside school facilities.
Ellie Eckert let a wide smile dance across her face Saturday as younger swimmers gave her hugs and pats on the back on the deck of Wildwood pool.
The statewide GOP ticket is listed as featured guests Saturday at an "election integrity" rally at Liberty University, but two of the candidates say they aren't attending.