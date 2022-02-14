 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $165,000

Privacy, Acreage, views, In Ground Pool and an extremely affordable price. 723 Moorman Mill is a fixer upper but you cannot find opportunities like this at any price and this one is priced affordably. The Views from the front of the home are stunning and there are woods on the other 3 sides. With just over an Acre you have plenty of space. Call today while it is still available, for your private tour.

