Looking for 4 bedrooms with a large lot? This one may be for you, offering formal living and dining rooms, kitchen, den all main level. Large deck on rear overlooking in ground pool (needing repairs). New windows, paint, but still needs a little tlc. The convenient location allows for easy travel and the large lot offers privacy and space for recreation, gardening, more.
4 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man charged with murder of a Lynchburg woman was found “wet and covered in sand” by police who suspected he moved the victim’s body multiple…
A $9.35 million lawsuit from a Liberty University-connected gym owner alleging defamation against the media corporation Thomson Reuters has been tossed out.
When Red Sayles was a teenager, she would drive through Rivermont Avenue past a 1907 Georgia mansion and decided then that when she was older,…
Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 cases have climbed rapidly in the past week at Centra’s Lynchburg General and Southside Community hospitals.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Retirement is bittersweet for Bill Bodine, president and CEO of the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation. But, beginning in June, he plans t…
A Roanoke man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a Huddleston man in Moneta, the Bedford County Sheriff’…
An in-state opponent was removed from Liberty’s future football schedules as part of the Flames’ arduous process to get ready to join Conference USA.
'We existed, and we're still existing': Randolph College acknowledges its location on Monacan Indian Nation land in first step of major history project
On Nov. 16, Randolph College conducted a ceremony highlighting a significant part of local and national history: acknowledging that the land the college sits on historically belonged to the Monacan Indian Nation, the area’s indigenous people now based in Amherst County. It is the first college in the area to do so, according to the spearheaders of the ceremony and related history project.
Virginia State Police have released more details on a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl.