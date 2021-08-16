Wonderfully updated brick ranch in Campbell County, close to 29, Liberty University and all the restaurants, shopping and services Wards Rd. has to offer. The home boasts a new roof, new heat pump, new replacement windows, 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Beautiful tiled shower, stainless appliances, granite countertops, hardwoods, new vinyl plank flooring, shiplap bath wall, modern fixtures and the list goes on. The home also has an abundance of natural light from the large, picture windows. There's even room for expansion in the basement and room to entertain and cook out on the patio. Don't miss out on this one! Great location, low taxes and all the updating done for you!
4 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $224,900
