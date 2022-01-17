 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $225,000

Beautifully renovated brick ranch in Brookville School Districts. Located in a quiet community this home offers 4 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths, and a partially unfinished basement for room to grow. The updating has already been done, to include all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood flooring and a brand new water heater. Several entertaining spaces, a breakfast nook, and so much more. This is a must see, close to 29, minutes away from shopping and LU

