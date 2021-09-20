4 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $319,900

 Skip to main content
Adorable Rocking Chair Front Porch Cape Cod! Overlooking Beautiful 2.6 Acre Lot. Located Just 10 Minutes From Lynchburg. Snuggle Up by the fire this Winter...Cozy Great Room with Mesmerizing Fireplace! Open Kitchen with updated appliances and Eating Area complement the Beautiful Sunroom! Enjoy Your Morning Cup of coffee in the Sunroom or Out on the Fantastic Deck with Gazebo! Enormous Main Level Master Suite! Second Level with 2 Huge Bedrooms! Finished Basement has Everything You Want and More...Bedroom, Full Bath, Family Room, Kitchenette Area, and Huge Utility/Mud/Laundry - And a Private Entrance! Great for Guests or Adult Teen or In-Law Suite! Looking for a Workshop? How about A 30 X 40 Detached Garage / workshop with its own 200amp circuit! Includes Over 300 sqft of Storage...A Dream Man-cave! If You're Looking for a 4 Bedroom Home with a Secluded Setting this is it!

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford
Local News

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford

A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.

