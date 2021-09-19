Adorable Rocking Chair Front Porch Cape Cod! Overlooking Beautiful 2.6 Acre Lot. Located Just 10 Minutes From Lynchburg. Snuggle Up by the fire this Winter...Cozy Great Room with Mesmerizing Fireplace! Open Kitchen with updated appliances and Eating Area complement the Beautiful Sunroom! Enjoy Your Morning Cup of coffee in the Sunroom or Out on the Fantastic Deck with Gazebo! Enormous Main Level Master Suite! Second Level with 2 Huge Bedrooms! Finished Basement has Everything You Want and More...Bedroom, Full Bath, Family Room, Kitchenette Area, and Huge Utility/Mud/Laundry - And a Private Entrance! Great for Guests or Adult Teen or In-Law Suite! Looking for a Workshop? How about A 30 X 40 Detached Garage / workshop with its own 200amp circuit! Includes Over 300 sqft of Storage...A Dream Man-cave! If You're Looking for a 4 Bedroom Home with a Secluded Setting this is it!
4 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
To help keep emergency room care up to speed, keep classrooms running and keep parents at work, the plea from Lynchburg leaders on Wednesday was the same: Get vaccinated and wear a mask.
Lynchburg is now seeing a new all-time high of daily new COVID-19 cases that continues to surpass last year’s numbers.
Four people have been indicted on murder and additional related charges in Appomattox County in connection with the death of a Boonsboro man l…
Mission BBQ this week confirmed via social media its intent to open in 2022 but offered no further details.
Inside the garage of the firehouse, a 1956 pumper and ladder combination fire truck from Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department is the newest addit…
A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.
Beauty Bar is slated to open downtown in early October
An Evington man was sentenced on Tuesday to six months in jail for driving while intoxicated around the time when his truck crashed two years ago, killing his son.
- Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal $18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the lam after cutting off their ankle monitors, the FBI said.
A former Lynchburg schoolteacher and coach was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a half in prison for breaking into his neighbors’ residence a…