4 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $379,900

Beautiful Home On 1.5 Acres,In Ground Pool And In Move-In Ready Condition. Some Updates Include- Updated Oversized Beautiful Kitchen With SS Appliances, Granite Countertops, And Breakfast Bar. New Bath In Primary Bedroom, Flooring, Lighting And More. Home Offers 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, One Car Garage, Carport, In-Ground Pool, Gourmet Kitchen, Great Room With Sliding Glass Doors Leading To Private Backyard With Double Decks And In-Ground Swimming Pool, Perfect For Summer Parties And Staycations! The Basement Level Offers A Den With Wet Bar Area, Fireplace, Bedroom #4, 1/2 Bath, Laundry Area And Access To Attached Garage. Great Place To Call Home With Plenty Of Room To Spread Out. Call Today, You Won't Be Disappointed.