4 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $379,900

Beautiful brick ranch situated 1 mile to Highway 29. Featuring 4 Brs (possible 5),3 full baths, well-appointed kitchen with lots of cabinets, new granite countertops, stainless appliances, nice covered deck off dining area, cozy living room with gas log fireplace & cathedral ceiling, master suite with bath with jacuzzi tub, main level laundry, main level baths & laundry are ceramic tile, other floors are luxury vinyl plank, attached 2-car garage,lower level perfect for in-law suite or teenager, propane heater on wall in lower level, laundry hook-up, walk-in closet, kitchenette. Paved driveway, storage shed & MORE!!Country living at its BEST!!

