Welcome to your dream home! This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2-bath modular home offers a perfect blend of modern aesthetics and spacious comfort. Step inside and be greeted by the open floor plan that connects the living spaces, creating an inviting and inclusive atmosphere for family gathering. The kitchen, features a kitchen island and a charming farm sink. The primary bedroom has its own private bathroom with a walk-in closet. The 3 other bedrooms have nice closets as well. This home sits on 2.04 acres and this home is conveniently located close to shopping and other conveniences, ensuring you have easy access to essential amenities and entertainment options.