You don't see many properties like this one! An opportunity to live in the country mortgage free with two apartment style units in the basement. Home sits on over 10 acres and has a large front and rear deck perfect for grilling or entertaining. Upstairs is a traditional three bedroom two bath layout with split bedroom design and spacious closets. Basement units each have large kitchen with all appliances conveying along with two bedrooms and a living room. There are three separate heat pumps along with three electric meters on the home; also has private well and septic. Buyers must have an appointment to view property.
5 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two felony charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer against a Madison Heights man will proceed to an Amherst County jury, a ju…
There were all sorts of heroic stories floating around Saturday.
Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, and Gloria Robertson, 88, died after the Thursday morning incident, police said.
Old Elkton Farm in Bedford County is now protected by a conservation easement from the Central Virginia Land Conservancy.
Two people were arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting Friday in Bedford County, the county sheriff’s office said.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
Campbell County’s Virginia Cooperative Extension office is finding new ways to offer fresh produce grown in the county straight to area reside…
Mike Patterson said he and his wife have always had a special place in their hearts for Nelson County.
The recent surge in COVID-19 patients from the omicron variant seems to have reached its peak in the Lynchburg region, prompting Centra to ame…
Golf Park Coffee Co. is opening a second location this spring at the Farm Basket.