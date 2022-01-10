You don't see many properties like this one! An opportunity to live in the country mortgage free with two apartment style units in the basement. Home sits on over 10 acres and has a large front and rear deck perfect for grilling or entertaining. Upstairs is a traditional three bedroom two bath layout with split bedroom design and spacious closets. Basement units each have large kitchen with all appliances conveying along with two bedrooms and a living room. There are three separate heat pumps along with three electric meters on the home; also has private well and septic. Buyers must have an appointment to view property.
5 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $394,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Centra on Tuesday announced changes to its hospital visitation policies, effective Thursday.
A Salem woman was sentenced Friday in Bedford Circuit Court on abduction and robbery charges from 2020.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold announced Friday his intention to retire effective July 1 after four years at the helm…
Amtrak trains carrying passengers from New Orleans to New York, as well as Roanoke to Washington, D.C., became stranded in the Lynchburg area …
A female inmate died at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center early Wednesday after she was found unresponsive in her cell, authorities said.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
As hospitalization rates for COVID-19 have climbed dramatically in a post-holiday surge, Centra has opened space at Bedford Memorial Hospital …
After chaos on Interstate 95, Northam says he is 'sick and tired' of criticism on government response
Amid criticism that the state botched preparations and response to a 50-mile backup on Interstate 95, the Virginia's main traffic artery, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a Wednesday interview he was "sick and tired people talking about what went wrong."
As students prepare to return to colleges and universities in the Lynchburg area for the upcoming spring semester, school leaders are figuring…
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…