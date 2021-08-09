You don't see many properties like this one! An opportunity to live in the country mortgage free with two apartment style units in the basement. Home sits on over 10 acres and has a large front and rear deck perfect for grilling or entertaining. Upstairs is a traditional three bedroom two bath layout with split bedroom design and spacious closets. Basement units each have large kitchen with all appliances conveying along with two bedrooms and a living room. There are three separate heat pumps along with three electric meters on the home; also has private well and septic. Buyers must have an appointment to view property.
5 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $424,900
