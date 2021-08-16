5 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $449,900

This well maintained custom built home is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains on 7.06 acres of privacy, flowering gardens, mature landscaping with wooded and open areas that has seasonal mountain views. The home offers an abundance of natural lighting, copper roofing, 4 fireplaces, a security system, invisible fence for your pets, the appliances are to convey, formal areas for entertaining along with a separate suite on the terrace level that has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a kitchen and a large family room. Enjoy the peace and quiet from the oversized brick patio with a cascading water feature that has 2 water falls and a variety of fish or relax on the deck that looks over the front part of the property. Most of the windows and one of the heat pumps were replaced in 2018. The home is served by Town water and has high speed internet available for the person that works from home.