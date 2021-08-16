This well maintained custom built home is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains on 7.06 acres of privacy, flowering gardens, mature landscaping with wooded and open areas that has seasonal mountain views. The home offers an abundance of natural lighting, copper roofing, 4 fireplaces, a security system, invisible fence for your pets, the appliances are to convey, formal areas for entertaining along with a separate suite on the terrace level that has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a kitchen and a large family room. Enjoy the peace and quiet from the oversized brick patio with a cascading water feature that has 2 water falls and a variety of fish or relax on the deck that looks over the front part of the property. Most of the windows and one of the heat pumps were replaced in 2018. The home is served by Town water and has high speed internet available for the person that works from home.
5 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $449,900
Following several outbursts from members of the public, the Bedford County School Board momentarily paused its Thursday night meeting and removed the public from the meeting room.
“I have perfectly fit patients, not on any medications, working, not obese, not diabetic, and yet they’re on mechanical ventilators right now because of the COVID virus,” said Dr. Jeremy Hardison.
Though the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority still struggles to retain correctional staff, its administrator said an inmate barricade Tuesday…
Surrounded by 50 of her closest friends and family Saturday, Virginia Jefferson celebrated her 109th birthday in style at a farm house in Appomattox.
A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man from a December shooting at the James Crossing was struck down by a judge on Thursday.
The former treasurer of Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball was sentenced Monday to just over a week in jail after pleading guilty to embezzling from it.
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Bedford County on July 26 and announced Friday that charges are pending against the driver.
Lynchburg City Schools reported four cases of COVID-19 this week and 13 additional staff and students were quarantined due to possible exposure. Students returned to school Wednesday.
Police are looking for suspects after a Fort Avenue business was robbed.
The topic of whether to remove a Confederate monument from the Nelson County courthouse grounds has drawn heavy discussion and differing viewpoints.