Serenity and southern charm surrounded by gorgeous mountain views would best describe this beautiful 4100 sq.ft renovated 1900's farmhouse on 55 acres of luscious green pastures, flowering trees and Franklin Creek running through the property. With its proximity to the Ankida Ridge Vineyard and the fact that it has 2 kitchens, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, 3 sitting areas and a large 50X16 deck overlooking the pastorial views and has a Commercial Septic System, would make this a great B&B. The Main Floor is handicapped accessible with laundry room, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath with large walk-in shower and an additional half bath. As part of the addition and updates, ceiling beams were added throughout, the Master Suite has a sitting area as well as His and Her bathrooms with Jacuzzi tub and walk-in showers and closets; newly stained flooring, new windows, and new tankless and electric water heaters. There is also a separate building that can be used for parking or equipment.New metal roof
5 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $995,000
