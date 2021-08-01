5 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $154,500

There are rare times in life when amazing opportunities present themselves. This circa 1924 brick one and a half story is the perfect opportunity with an upstairs remodel project. The move in ready main level has old world craftsmanship boasting period door knobs, molding, and heart pine floors! The dining room has a bowed bay and entry to a private side porch. The main level den is a comfortable place to read, study, or entertain alongside built in shelves and a gorgeous fireplace. High ceilings throughout the main level and angled ceilings on the second level. Upper level needs complete remodel and main level is move in ready. Beautiful large flat lot in town with fixer upper shop building. Two bedrooms and a full bath on the main level and three bedrooms and another bath on second level. Buy now and celebrate its centennial in a few years!