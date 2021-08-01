5 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $250,000

Beautiful 2 story brick home in the heart of Appomattox County. This lovely home 2700+ fin square ft. The walk around porch opens to beautiful entryway and staircase that invites you in. Wood floors throughout the home. The floor plan offers four rooms upstairs with plenty of light and windows. Also a full updated bath room. On the main level is the master bedroom and updated bathroom, family room and living room. The kitchen has been updated and includes a pantry area and breakfast nook, This home has the original glass door handles that add extra charm and character. Outside you have a nice size yard perfect for kids to play or if you have pets or when you want to have those summer barbeque and entertain friends and family. There is a two car detached garage perfect for a workshop. This home is has updated heat pump and central air. Another awesome feature of this home is the closeness to everything including shopping schools places to eat. Make this your new home.