Located in Appomattox, walking distance to Main St is this amazing Victorian home! The current owners have lovingly updated special areas such as the Kitchen, Baths, and Primary Bedroom suite. The recently remodeled Kitchen comes with newer appliances (dual propane range), under cabinet lighting, and Cambria Quartz countertops. With over 3,800 sq.ft., 5 Bedrooms, and 3.5 Baths, this stately home is perfect for a growing family! Main level Ensuite is spacious and showcases original glass windows as well as two huge closets. The three Bedrooms on the upper level are all spacious and each one with it's own great view of the older landscape and down town. Other fantastic amenities include: Hardwood and Heart Pine floors, period molding and hardware, high ceilings, double covered front porch, back deck and screened porch, outdoor firepit area all on a corner lot in town. The Mother-in-Law suite is perfect for guests or potential short term rental. Don't wait long!