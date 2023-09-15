Discover the Ultimate Property! With over 10 acres of land just off Route 460, this property offers easy access to Appomattox, Farmville, Lynchburg & more. The main level features a primary suite with updated BA, a guest BR, a 2nd full BA, a 2-car garage, laundry & an eat-in kitchen that opens to a spacious great room. Upstairs, you'll find 3 BRs & a 3rd full BA. The finished lower level includes an office, den, exercise/rec room & a 4th full BA. There's even a room that could potentially serve as a sixth BR, but has no window & is not counted as such. Outside, you can relish the benefits of an oversized detached two-car garage for storing lawn equipment, as well as a stamped concrete patio area with a firepit. Don't overlook the fantastic play area! Recent updates: freshly refinished HW floors & newly painted interior. Additional highlights: a gas propane instant HWH, a gas range cooktop, gas logs, & a generator. This property is fully prepared to welcome you & your loved ones.