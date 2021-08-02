5 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $139,900

Back on the market due to buyers financing. Convenient and affordable! Unique opportunity for a large family or investor! Well cared for and maintained, move-in ready mobile home. One level living with 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Fenced, one acre lot perfect for children and pets. Oversized garage with livable space and perfectly suited for use as workshop. Check out the additional adorable tiny guest house! Minutes to 460, making this property convenient to Roanoke and Lynchburg.