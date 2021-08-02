 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $139,900

5 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $139,900

5 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $139,900

Back on the market due to buyers financing. Convenient and affordable! Unique opportunity for a large family or investor! Well cared for and maintained, move-in ready mobile home. One level living with 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Fenced, one acre lot perfect for children and pets. Oversized garage with livable space and perfectly suited for use as workshop. Check out the additional adorable tiny guest house! Minutes to 460, making this property convenient to Roanoke and Lynchburg.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Michael
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: Michael

I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert