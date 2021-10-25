Wake up every morning with a cup of coffee and a gorgeous view of the Blue Ridge Mountains at your doorstep with this 5 bedroom 3 bath 3100 sq foot home in desirable north side of Bedford. Included in this beautiful home is an eat-in kitchen with fireplace and sitting area and a bonus room that can serve as an office, nursery, library, or exercise room. Dual Trane heat pump and two water heaters will keep the family happy. Enjoy entertaining outside with two separate decks and a slate porch or just relax with a good book next to the fire pit. If you desire a mini farm then you found the right place. The 5 acre level lot has some fencing in place and a shelter for livestock. A chicken coop is already in place. Fruit trees and mature timber located on the property as well.
5 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $359,900
