5 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $379,000

Move in ready Ranch with newly refinished kitchen and hardwood floors. Spread out in this 5 BR, 3 Bath home that provides plenty of places to play, work, study or just enjoy!, sunroom, deck, view of the Peaks from Kit sink and deck. Potential Class A RV storage in 50' x 40' with separate septic system, plus concrete 22' x 30' workshop, and a picturesque barn, fenced pasture, 3.99 acres, muscadines ripening on the vine! Offering gracious living, paved drive mature plantings, and more. Full basement was once a ceramic studio and still has a kitchenette / hobby space with separate entrance and patio. Attached 1 garage, Convenient to Forest and Bedford, Without a doubt, this jewel won't last long. New Windows in 2001, roof 2009, Flue for WS in lower level.