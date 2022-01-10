This beautiful two story Farmhouse is nestled on 1.78 Acres and has wonderful views. The features include a large covered front porch with Trex decking, hardwood floors, open concept to show off the brand new kitchen that boasts butcher block counters, tile backsplash, LVP flooring, coffee bar, pantry, new fixtures and stainless appliances. The large two car garage leads directly into a drop zone/home office with custom built ins for plenty of storage. The master bedroom is located on the main level and has a beautiful custom en suite. Bathroom has a double shower head w/seating and custom tile, double vanity, farmhouse mirrors, new fixtures, claw foot tub, shiplap, huge walk in closet and the laundry room. Upstairs has another living area with 3 bedrooms, full bath, extra laundry closet. Basement finished with 3M walls, LVP flooring, kitchenette, full bath, bedroom/office and storage area. Large back deck w/22x8 screened area and nice patio with salt water hot tub
5 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $440,000
