Welcome to 203 Kimball Rd! Conveniently located just off of Village Hwy in a great neighborhood, perfect for raising your family. Full finished basement, with two bedrooms and a spacious den area. Move in ready and all appliances convey. Nice outbuilding to store lawn equipment. Concrete drive. Call for your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $229,950
A Forest woman died after a two-vehicle crash the evening of Dec. 9 in Amherst County, police said.
In response to recent challenges to multiple books, some of which are available at certain Bedford County high schools, BCPS staff outlined the division's policy for handling challenges to books during December's school board meeting.
For 13 weeks, Liberty Christian regularly ran over opponents. Their talent and speed went unmatched through the regular season, and then for f…
AMHERST — A judge dismissed charges Wednesday against an Amherst man accused of first-degree murder in a June 2019 shooting that killed a 92-y…
Reports of Republican poll watchers and others disrupting and harassing Lynchburg poll workers on Election Day have prompted discussion on eme…
A new pizza shop is opening on 5th Street in the former site of Daughters and Sons Pizza.
Parents and students on Tuesday implored city school board members to think twice before possibly changing E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools to a four-by-four block schedule format.
Backed by a powerful offensive line, speedy LCA quarterback Davis Lane hasn't been sacked all season
Early this season, Dillon Stowers and members of the Liberty Christian offensive line took note of a picture on Instagram.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
The seven-day average of new cases is up in Lynchburg and statewide. The increase in COVID-19 cases mirrors a national trend driven by colder weather and holiday gatherings, officials say.