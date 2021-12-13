 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $229,950

Welcome to 203 Kimball Rd! Conveniently located just off of Village Hwy in a great neighborhood, perfect for raising your family. Full finished basement, with two bedrooms and a spacious den area. Move in ready and all appliances convey. Nice outbuilding to store lawn equipment. Concrete drive. Call for your showing today!

