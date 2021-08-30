HUGE PRICE REDUCTION plus $6,500 towards buyer closing costs! Nestled on a country road in Campbell County, well maintained roomy rancher, 4+bedrooms, 4 full baths, attached 2 car garage, detached 6 car mostly insulated garage. Find yourself relaxing in a newly renovated sunroom, in the hot tub admiring the scenic view of the mountains, or absorbing the relaxing water wheel fountain/pond. Step back in time in the attached 2 car garage decorated 50's theme with black/white industrial tiles which serves as a great entertainment space. This home offers a 90% finished basement with potential theatre space, 2-3 bedrooms (without windows), or in-law quarters. Peaceful 1.85 acres with paved circular driveway offers plenty of space for your cars, toys, and hobbies. The property is a short distance from Appomattox (14 min) and roughly 20 min for shopping in Lynchburg. This home includes a 1 year home warranty. Decorative gas pumps, memorabilia and signs could be yours with an acceptable offer.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'We're going to reach a tipping point': Lynchburg-area schools report highest weekly COVID-19 case count to date
COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg-area schools are rising to levels never seen before locally.
WATCH NOW: Video of 'abduction' outside Target store in Virginia was actually 6 teens in an SUV with only 5 seats
- Updated
The surveillance video from a Target store in Midlothian appears to show a disturbing scene: a teenage girl approaches an SUV that has slowed to a stop outside the store and, after a conversation with someone inside, walks to the rear of the vehicle, where she suddenly is grabbed by one of the passengers and placed into the trunk area.
Liberty University announced Thursday that it’ll be enacting a campus-wide quarantine until Sept. 10 as it experiences its highest rate of COVID-19 cases on campus to date.
The number of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization in Lynchburg continues to climb rapidly.
Nelson County Public Schools will be closed Friday for several reasons, including an investigation into an incident at the high school.
The Virginia Department of Health has recommended Amherst County Public Schools temporarily close all of its secondary schools starting Thursd…
Virginia police union wants to ban ticket quotas after State Police official urged writing 5 per day
- Updated
The Virginia Police Benevolent Association says it is working with state lawmakers to draft legislation banning ticket-writing quotas for law enforcement agencies across the state.
Rookies is coming to Rivermont.
Amherst County High School was closed Tuesday after "several" COVID-19 cases were reported Monday evening, the school division said.
Part 1 focuses on E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest, Liberty and Rustburg.