 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $829,999

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $829,999

Beautiful custom built house on over 20 acres. This is the builders personal home offering 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level including the master suite. The upstairs has a media/theater room flanked by 2 huge bedrooms and a full bath. The terrace level has a full gym and den as well as another bedroom, office and billiard room with a wet bar. It walks out to the saltwater inground 14'x32' pool. The 20'x44' detached garage/shop could be converted to a horse/tac barn with it's own electrical service. The main house is 3-phase. This home is a must see to appreciate all the wood accents and beautiful grounds with Rattlesnake Creek at the back of the property. Concord elem. Rustburg Middle and High

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert