5 Bedroom Home in Evington - $150,000

  • Updated
Affordable and what a great location! One level living with plenty of space for a large family. Open floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Brookville School District and convenient to everything! Swimming pool and home sold As-Is.

