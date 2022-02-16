Sprawling custom-built brick home, three finished floors on 4.88 acres boasting half of the lovely pond with dock. SEE 3-D TOUR and FLOORPLAN. This beautiful home features main level living with private en-suite master, over 2,700 finished sq. ft. on the main level alone, very unique. Second private bedroom on main level, second full bath. Fabulous screened porch, 3-car oversized garage to please the car enthusiast. Enjoy meal prep in the spacious kitchen with abundance of cabinetry, counter space, center island, breakfast area, formal dining room. Relax in the large living room with stone fireplace, enjoy entertaining guests in the huge finished basement with custom theatre, billards area, wet bar, home gym, and more. Second level offers plenty of room for guests with massive family room/rec room, two bedrooms. Property offers a country feel, yet so convenient to Rt. 29, LU, shopping, airport. Hardwoods, three zone heat pump system, 2x6 studs, 3/4 sheetrock, nothing spared. WOW!
5 Bedroom Home in Evington - $739,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Now under its fifth round of ownership, the iconic and well-known Yellow Submarine is back open for a business after a five-month hiatus.
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash along U.S. 29 in Nelson County.
In his 22 years of service with Wintergreen Fire and Rescue, Chief Curtis Sheets has never had to phase out an ambulance.
Lynchburg police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in the 700 block of Grady Street.
A man who bit off part of his former girlfriend’s lip during an argument in late 2020 has been ordered to serve nearly 20 years in prison.
One man died after a house fire Sunday afternoon in Campbell County that authorities say was accidentally caused by an electrical issue.
A Lynchburg man was found guilty Thursday of four felony charges after pleading no contest in connection with a December 2019 robbery and homi…
Four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.
A trial date has been set for a man charged with murder in connection with a burned body found alongside a trail in Nelson County.
RICHMOND — A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned Thursday, a state official said, after The Washington Post raised questions about socia…