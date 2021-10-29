 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $1,050,000

Sophisticated! This elegant lakefront home was built in 2020, better than new, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR, and FLOOR PLAN! Fabulous property, covered front porch, screened porch, and patio ideal for enjoying the great outdoors and lake life, 3-car garage. Step inside to a great floor plan, dreamy archways, main level master, office/guest room, laundry, great room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace and custom built-ins, formal dining area, plus keeping room off the kitchen overlooking the lake with second fireplace. The kitchen ... oh my goodness, the kitchen is incredible: white hues, stainless appliances, gas cook-top, huge pantry, just steps from the garage. Impressive master with sitting area, W/I closet, pampering bath. Second level features multiple bedroom spaces, 2 full baths. Entertaining continues on the terrace level with large family room, 3rd F/P, rec area, office overlooking the lake, full bath, gym, and storage room/workshop. This home truly has it all!

