5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $1,350,000

  • Updated
Stunning! Gorgeous home with fabulous lake views, and sunsets you must see to believe! Your STAYCATION with your own private pool, fountain and concrete pool seating, plus expansive surround to relax, large, 1.17 acre lot gently sloping to the lake for ease in access for kayaking, canoeing, and fun! MUST SEE 3-D tour! Professionally landscaped, this home has it all. Step inside to elegance, formal columns, great room with fireplace, built-ins, den/keeping room just off the gourmet kitchen. Massive kitchen with expansive island for seating, gas range, a joy for preparing meals and baking. Drop zone and laundry are perfectly situated from the 3-car garage area. Main level en-suite master plus, pampering bath, double vanity, tub. Formal dining and office complete the main level. Second level boasts 3 private bedrooms suites, plus bonus room. Amazing terrace level with family room, game room, kitchen (ready for appliances), bedroom, full bath, dance studio/gym. Enjoy the patio/pool!

