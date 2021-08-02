Cute 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Cape Cod home located in the sought after Jefferson Woods neighborhood. Mature trees shade this beautiful home making activities in the yard cool and enjoyable. Inside you will find a main level master, spare bedroom and full bathroom on the 1st floor. The kitchen boasts of granite countertops, stone backsplash, and stainless steele appliances. The kitchen flows out to a large deck. The upper level has 2 more bedrooms, and a full bath. The basement is finished with a bedroom, half bath, large den with a stone fireplace, and lots of storage. All of this is located in the Jefferson Forest School district.
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $225,900
