 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $225,900

5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $225,900

5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $225,900

Cute 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Cape Cod home located in the sought after Jefferson Woods neighborhood. Mature trees shade this beautiful home making activities in the yard cool and enjoyable. Inside you will find a main level master, spare bedroom and full bathroom on the 1st floor. The kitchen boasts of granite countertops, stone backsplash, and stainless steele appliances. The kitchen flows out to a large deck. The upper level has 2 more bedrooms, and a full bath. The basement is finished with a bedroom, half bath, large den with a stone fireplace, and lots of storage. All of this is located in the Jefferson Forest School district.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Michael
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: Michael

I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert