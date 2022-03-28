5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $240,000

Adorable Cape Cod style home, so stylish, you'll love the floor plan with spacious eat-in kitchen with access to the deck for grilling. Gorgeous vaulted living room with corner fireplace, also access to the large deck overlooking the lush back yard. Lovely en-suite master, two other bedrooms on main level, plus second full bath, loft on second level could be used as office or bedroom. Lower level finished with office/study, family room (could be bedroom), plus abundance of storage, workshop/laundry/storage room. PREPARE to fall in love with this home ... ideal for first-time home buyers, and so convenient to Wyndhurst, Forest Kroger.