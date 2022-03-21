 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $310,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $310,000

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath brick ranch style home located in the Brookville School District with a swimming pool! This home has many great features including an open concept, new LVP in living room and kitchen, wood burning fireplace, stainless appliances, new windows in 2020, formal dining, hardwood floors (dining and bedrooms), 3 bedrooms on main level, master bedroom with ensuite, huge den with carpet and large fireplace downstairs, game area (African teak pool table may convey), new wet bar area, full bath, laundry room, 2 additional bedrooms and a large unfinished area for storage. Step out of the basement door and theres a large patio area surrounding the 36x16 in ground pool (newer pump and filter, liner 6 years old, pool heat pump does not work and sold as-is) with outdoor wood fire place thats great for entertaining. The yard is fenced and the property goes all the way down to the creek. Newer HVAC(5 years), new 200 amp service, roof (7)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system following a request to do so by the Bedford County school board in light of some parents raising concerns over the content of certain titles last November, BCPS administrators and book review committees made the decision not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert