5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $310,000

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath brick ranch style home located in the Brookville School District with a swimming pool! This home has many great features including an open concept, new LVP in living room and kitchen, wood burning fireplace, stainless appliances, new windows in 2020, formal dining, hardwood floors (dining and bedrooms), 3 bedrooms on main level, master bedroom with ensuite, huge den with carpet and large fireplace downstairs, game area (African teak pool table may convey), new wet bar area, full bath, laundry room, 2 additional bedrooms and a large unfinished area for storage. Step out of the basement door and theres a large patio area surrounding the 36x16 in ground pool (newer pump and filter, liner 6 years old, pool heat pump does not work and sold as-is) with outdoor wood fire place thats great for entertaining. The yard is fenced and the property goes all the way down to the creek. Newer HVAC(5 years), new 200 amp service, roof (7)