Just Listed! This home is MOVE-IN READY! Open main level floor plan, The Kitchen has been updated with beautiful backsplash and New countertops and New Tile Flooring. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, freshly painted interior & power washed Exterior. Hallway bathroom has been updated with ceramic tile flooring and a new Vanity, Downstairs holds a fully finished 2 bedroom mother in-law apartment with it's own Kitchen & full Bathroom added to it. All the expensive updates have been done with a ROOF that's only a few years old, and a Brand New Heat Pump installed in September 2021. The outside features a nice deck off the kitchen, a yard that backs up to the woods with a storage building ,a 2 Car Garage, & a long paved driveway and So Much More!
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $331,900
