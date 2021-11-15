Just Listed! This home is MOVE-IN READY! Open main level floor plan, The Kitchen has been updated with beautiful backsplash and New countertops and New Tile Flooring. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, freshly painted interior & power washed Exterior. Hallway bathroom has been updated with ceramic tile flooring and a new Vanity, Downstairs holds a fully finished 2 bedroom apartment with it's own Kitchen & full Bathroom added to it. All the expensive updates have been done with a ROOF that's only a few years old, and a Brand New Heat Pump installed in September 2021. The outside features a nice deck off the kitchen, a yard that backs up to the woods with a storage building ,a 2 Car Garage, & a long paved driveway. Seller is willing to leave the furniture as well and So Much More!
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new local, family-run store selling overstock shelf-pulls as well as open-box, scratched, dented and returned retail items will open Friday.
A Gretna man was found guilty Wednesday of two felony charges in a case involving inappropriate behavior and contact with a minor in Amherst County.
The YMCA of Central Virginia announced on Tuesday it has received a $2 million gift from the Schewel-Clark family toward a major renovation of…
- Updated
All-Seminole District selections for 2021.
After several days of counting write-in votes, the results are in: Two new faces will join the Bedford County School Board.
The Foundry on the James building near the James River in Lynchburg might become an event, hotel and restaurant venue.
Murder and other charges against a Lynchburg man from an April shooting at the James Crossing apartments will proceed to a higher court, a judge decided Wednesday.
A murder-for-hire case involving a Lynchburg man who’s accused of trying to kill a woman he was later convicted of sexually assaulting will proceed to a higher court, a judge ruled Friday.
Hack and Hew in Wyndhurst has announced it will close its doors permanently at the end of the month.
Nelson County is mourning the passing of "Johnny" Ponton, who died Nov. 8 at age 77.