5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $399,900

Welcome home to 1350 AP Hill Pl. This home has so much to offer located in Stonewall Subd. convenient to 460. Many upgrades to include: new paint, new carpet & ceramic tile, new BR ceiling fans w/lights, refinished HW floors, faucets, vinyl front porch railings, and sealed driveway. Main level with open floor plan w/HW flooring, large family room w/gas FP, breakfast area, kitchen with new granite countertops, stainless appliances, pantry and laundry. Formal living and dining rooms that could serve as home offices. Upstairs offers spacious master bedroom w/en-suite featuring double vanities, walk-in shower, & whirlpool tub. Large walk-in closet w/door to walk-up full floored attic. Three additional bedrooms, and full bath complete the upstairs. Recently completed terrace level with 5th bedroom/media room, 1/2 bath, and den/mancave/workout room you decide. 20x20 stick built masonry foundation shed w/electricity. Ready for new owners. Must see! Call today!

