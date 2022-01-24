This Gorgeous 5BD/3BA Two Story Brick Home sits on the 15th Hole at Ivy Hills Golf Course and has been Meticulously Well-Maintained. Along with Stunning Mountain Views, the Beautiful Exterior boasts an Expansive Back Deck w/ Covered Grill Space & Large Gazebo Overlooking the Golf Course. The Interior has Bamboo & HW Floors, with Main Level offering: Welcoming Foyer; Formal Living & Dining Rooms; Den w/ Wood Burning FP & Deck Access; Spacious Kitchen w/ Granite Island / Counters; Breakfast Area w/ Bay Window; Main Level BD / Office; Full BA; Laundry Room w/ Sink; and Two Car Garage. The 2nd Level offers Master Suite w/ Attached BA & WIC; Three Spacious BDs; and Hall Full BA. Full Unfinished Basement w/ Walkout is Perfect for Storage or Expansion. Recent Updates: New Countertops & Fixtures in 2nd Lvl BAs; Newer Heat Pumps ('19); Recently Sealed Driveway; Newer Roof ('15) Cleaned All Ducts; Newer Septic System ('21); New Gutters & Downspouts; and New Bay Windows in Kitchen & 5th BD.
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $424,900
