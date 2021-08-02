Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath home in the desirable Ivy Hill on the 15th hole of the golf course! Lovely foyer greets you as you enter the home which includes a family room, large dining room, den w/wood burning FP, eat in kitchen area, large updated kitchen w/plenty of cabinets & island featuring granite countertops, one main level bedroom, full bath & main level laundry room which features folding area, lots of cabinet space & new ceramic tile. Gorgeous bamboo flooring throughout the main level. Upstairs features 4 very spacious bedrooms and 2 more full baths. Upstairs also has hard wood flooring. Both bathrooms have been freshly painted & updated. Outside will not disappoint either w/a large deck area and a gazebo area right off the den. Overlooking the 15th hole, nice landscaped & beautiful mountain views. Septic system was just redone, freshly sealed driveway new gutters & downspouts, heat pumps only 2 yrs old, roof only 6 yrs old. This home has it all & is very well maintained!
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $450,000
